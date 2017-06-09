St. Kitts and Nevis delegation visits I-Mei factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris, along with his delegation on Friday visited I-Mei Foods Co., one of Taiwan’s largest food companies and store chains, for the final leg of their official visit to Taiwan.

Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris led a delegation to Taiwan between June 5 and June 9 at the invitation of Taiwan’s government.

This is his third visit to the nation as prime minister. Last May, he led a delegation to Taiwan for President Tsai Ing-wen’s inauguration ceremony.

President Tsai yesterday called the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis an important ally of Taiwan’s. The two have maintained diplomatic relations since 1983, when the Caribbean country achieved independence.

The President also thanked the ally for its continuous support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

While visiting the I-Mei factory, the delegation was given an overview of the company’s history, and a tour of I-Mei’s bread factory and food safety Research Center.

The prime minister lauded I-Mei for the company’s food safety practices, while proposing that the company’s food security expertise can assist his country in enhancing their capability to achieve better food safety management.

Other members of the delegation include Ambassador and Special Advisor to Prime Minister H.E. Michael Powell, Cabinet Secretary Mrs. Josephine Huggins, Senior Secretary to Prime Minister Ms. Chelsea Rawlins, Assistant Secretary to Prime Minister Ms. Jacqueline Prentice, Consultant Sustainable Development Mr. Warren Thompson, H.E. Amb. Jasmine Elise Huggins, and Superintendent of Police Mr. McCarta Browne.

St. Kitts and Nevis ranked No.2 in the Caribbean community (CARICOM) in terms of gross national income per capita. It also ranks top among the CARICOM by the World Bank for ease of doing business.