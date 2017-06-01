Hailstorms possible in southern Taiwan mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hailstorms were possible in mountainous parts of Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Friday as it issued rain warnings for 12 counties and cities from New Taipei to the far south.

Last weekend, most of Taiwan was battered by extreme torrential rain storms which caused at least two dead and massive damage to roads and agriculture.

The areas most susceptible to hailstorms Friday were the districts of Ligang (里港) and Gaoshu (高樹) in Pingtung County, and Meinong (美濃) in Kaohsiung City, the CWB said.

Heavy rain with strong gusts of wind and lightning strikes were also possible, particularly in elevated parts of northeast and east Taiwan, according to forecasters.

Chiayi County, which includes Alishan, a popular destination for domestic travelers and foreign visitors alike, was already subject to heavy rain, with torrential rain likely on Friday, the CWB said.

Rain warnings covered most of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung on the east coast and Nantou in Central Taiwan, but all mountainous regions from New Taipei City in the north to Pingtung County in the south had to be prepared, experts said.

While the past few days have seen the mercury climb up to 35 degrees centigrade in Taipei, next week, beginning Wednesday, Taiwan could be subject to a five-day period of heavy “plum rain,” forecasters said.