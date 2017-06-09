  1. Home
Distrust of Trump marks Comey's testimony about his firing

By ERIC TUCKER and ERICA WERNER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/09 15:34

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey has laid bare months of White House distrust in highly anticipated testimony before Congress.

Comey accused the administration of spreading "lies" and bluntly asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign. His gripping account of interactions with Trump underscored the discord that soured their relationship.

Facing a Senate committee Thursday, Comey portrayed Trump as dismissive of the FBI's independence. He also made clear that he interpreted Trump's request to end an investigation into his former national security adviser as an order coming from the president.

Comey also revealed that he'd orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president. He said it was an effort to further the investigation.