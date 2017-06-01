No more high-level contacts between police Taiwan and China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – High-level contacts between the police forces of Taiwan and China have ceased, but exchanges of information on crime still continue, the island’s top police chief said Friday.

Despite the existence of a bilateral judicial cooperation agreement, relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits have been frosty due to China’s opposition to the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who came to power last year after landslide victories in presidential and legislative elections.

At the higher echelons of the police hierarchy, interaction between Chinese and Taiwanese officers has all but stopped, National Police Agency (警政署) Director-General Chen Kuo-en (陳國恩) told a Taiwan media interview Friday.

Last year, there were five cases of criminals and suspects being returned to their own side, involving a total of 13 individuals, but this year until April, there was only one such case, affecting four people, police statistics showed.

The change in attitude on the part of China had its impact on the joint fight against crime, Chen told reporters, saying it made the obtaining of results more difficult. The police chief said he would continue to cooperate with other government departments, such as the Ministry of Justice and the Mainland Affairs Council, to try and break the deadlock.

However, at the lower level, Taiwan and China still exchanged basic information about crime and still sent each other messages, he said.

Over the past year, several incidents illustrated the tense relationship between the two sides, including the transfer of Taiwanese fraud suspects by several countries, including Kenya and Turkey, to China instead of to Taiwan, and the detention of Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) in China.

Despite the existence of bilateral agreements, Taiwan has still not been informed of Lee’s precise whereabouts, and China has so far not allowed anyone from Taiwan, including his relatives, to visit him, more than two months after his detention.