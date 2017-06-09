House votes to roll back post-2008 financial rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has moved closer to fulfilling President Donald Trump's goal of doing "a big number" on Dodd-Frank. That's the landmark banking law created to prevent meltdowns like the 2008 economic crisis.

The effort will likely require some major changes to bring about Democratic support in the Senate.

Such support was missing entirely when the House voted 233-186 for a bill that would undo much of Dodd-Frank. House Republicans recognize the uphill climb, but are happy to chalk up a victory.

The House majority whip, Republican congressman Steve Scalise, says families, small businesses and communities have been desperate for changes in the law.

Democratic lawmakers, including congresswoman Maxine Waters of California, says House Republicans are setting the stage for another financial crisis.