BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

JAPAN-EMPEROR — Japan's parliament passed a law allowing Emperor Akihito to become the country's first monarch to abdicate in 200 years, but put off a debate over whether to allow women to ascend the throne. By Mari Yamaguchi. Sent 410 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-ESCAPING MARAWI — Trapped Filipinos are trickling out of Marawi with harrowing tales of survival more than two weeks after an attack by Islamic militants plunged the southern Philippine city into chaos. By Todd Pitman. Sent 930 words, photos.

CHINA-IVANKA TRUMP-MISSING INVESTIGATOR-WIFE — China's detention of an activist who had been investigating a shoe factory used by brands including Ivanka Trump's has left his wife scrambling to help him while taking care of their extended family. Deng Guilian spoke to the AP about her family's plight despite pressure from Chinese authorities who at times have left her in tears. "I have an unknown tenacity," she says. By Erika Kinetz. Sent 2,200 words, photos. With 800-word abridged version.

AUSTRALIA-POLICE RAIDS — Australian government leaders agreed to toughen parole laws in response to a siege this week in which a gunman who once trained with Muslim extremists killed an apartment building receptionist and wounded three police officers months after being released early from prison. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 500 words, photo.

MYANMAR-MILITARY PLANE — Navy ships and fishing boats navigated high waves in bad weather to retrieve bodies and debris from the waters off Myanmar's coast where a military plane carrying 122 people crashed. By Esther Htusan. Sent 400 words, photos.

CHINA-PAKISTAN-ABDUCTED CHINESE — China and Pakistan are investigating the Islamic State group's claim that two Chinese teachers kidnapped in Pakistan have been killed. Sent 290 words, photos.

WORLD CLIMATE — Energy ministers from around the world talked of increased spending to help counter climate change, tet one prominent voice, that of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, delivered a countervailing message as the Trump administration seeks to roll back spending on clean energy. By Matthew Brown. Sent 590 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea said it has tested a new type of cruise missile that could strike U.S. and South Korean warships "at will" if it is attacked, in an apparent reference to the projectiles detected by Seoul when they were launched a day earlier. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 640 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-MINUTE'S SILENCE — Saudi Arabian Football Federation apologizes after its players refuse to take part in a minute's silence in memory of deadly attacks in London. SENT: 600 words, photo.

BRITAIN ELECTION — British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfires spectacularly, as her Conservative Party loses its majority in Parliament and pressure mount on her to resign. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

JAPAN-ROBOTS — Japanese internet, solar and technology company SoftBank Group Corp. is buying robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc., Google's parent. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 320 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — The pound slumped in Asian trading on early signs that Britain's ruling Conservatives would have a weaker than expected showing in the country's election, but regional stock markets were mostly higher as investors shrugged off uncertainties. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 470 words, photos.

