Taiwan passport found on dead man at Italian hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese passport was found on a man who died after being taken to a hospital in the northern Italian town of Busto Arsizio near Milan, reports said Friday.

A group of Asians took the man, who was reportedly in his thirties, to the hospital on Tuesday evening and left, apparently without leaving a contact number, local media reports said.

When the man arrived, he had already stopped breathing, leading hospital staff to call police. According to the coroner, he had died of a heart attack, but it was not clear whether he died before or after his arrival at the hospital.

Police found a Taiwanese passport in his belongings and contacted his relatives, but they would also like to interview the Asians who took him to hospital, reports said. The body was transferred to the local morgue to await the visit of his relatives.

It was not clear whether the people who took him to hospital were members of a tour group, or friends and relatives of the man.

Busto Arsizio is a town of about 80,000 inhabitants 34 kilometers north of Milan, in the province of Varese, and is not known as a major travel destination.