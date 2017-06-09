Father: 3 siblings, grandmother killed in Yemen airstrike

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A father says three siblings and their grandmother have been killed after Saudi-led coalition forces dropped munitions on three houses in Yemen's capital Sanaa.

Rachid Hadi tells The Associated Press that he and his wife survived the airstrike but their children were killed early Friday.

Hadi says: "I was about to turn on the TV when all of the sudden the roof toppled over our heads killing my children." He has two children who were not at the house at the time.

The attack was part of a series of airstrikes that hit the capital early hours on Friday, targeting the mountains surrounding the capital.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has waged a campaign against Shiite rebel Houthis since March 2015, has been accused of war crimes for killing civilians.