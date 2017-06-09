BC-BBA--Leaders,0390

THURSDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .335; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Judge, New York, .330; Altuve, Houston, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .322; Castro, New York, .319; Hicks, New York, .315; Sano, Minnesota, .307; 1 tied at .306.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 46; Springer, Houston, 45; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 43; Castro, New York, 41; Gardner, New York, 41; Altuve, Houston, 40; Correa, Houston, 40; Bautista, Toronto, 38; Sano, Minnesota, 38; 5 tied at 37.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 43; Garcia, Chicago, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; 4 tied at 38.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 80; Altuve, Houston, 75; Castro, New York, 74; Garcia, Chicago, 71; Andrus, Texas, 70; Bogaerts, Boston, 69; Hosmer, Kansas City, 69; Correa, Houston, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Simmons, Los Angeles, 64; 4 tied at 63.

DOUBLES_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 19; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Schoop, Baltimore, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; Moreland, Boston, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 16; 3 tied at 15.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Springer, Houston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15; Sano, Minnesota, 15; 1 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES_Andrus, Texas, 14; Dyson, Seattle, 14; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Vargas, Kansas City, 8-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Sale, Boston, 7-2; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; 8 tied at 6-4.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.18; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.44; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.90; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.94; Darvish, Texas, 3.18; Stroman, Toronto, 3.25; Miley, Baltimore, 3.27; 1 tied at 3.36.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 119; Archer, Tampa Bay, 106; Estrada, Toronto, 90; Darvish, Texas, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Porcello, Boston, 78; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Bauer, Cleveland, 76; Severino, New York, 76; Pineda, New York, 75; 2 tied at 71.