BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/09 13:18
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0223 American League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 34 23 .596
Boston 32 27 .542 3
Baltimore 31 27 .534
Tampa Bay 31 31 .500
Toronto 29 31 .483
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 26 .536
Cleveland 29 28 .509
Detroit 29 30 .492
Kansas City 26 33 .441
Chicago 25 33 .431 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 43 18 .705
Los Angeles 31 32 .492 13
Seattle 30 31 .492 13
Texas 27 32 .458 15
Oakland 26 33 .441 16

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 2, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Texas (Cashner 2-5) at Washington (Roark 6-2)

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 4-2)

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4) at Boston (Johnson 2-0)

Oakland (Triggs 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-5)

Baltimore (Bundy 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-4)

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 5-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-0)

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at San Diego (Chacin 4-5)

Toronto (Biagini 1-4) at Seattle (Gaviglio 2-1)

Minnesota (Santana 7-3) at San Francisco (Moore 2-6)