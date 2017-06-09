BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Boston
|32
|27
|.542
|3
|Baltimore
|31
|27
|.534
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|31
|.500
|5½
|Toronto
|29
|31
|.483
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|28
|.509
|1½
|Detroit
|29
|30
|.492
|2½
|Kansas City
|26
|33
|.441
|5½
|Chicago
|25
|33
|.431
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|18
|.705
|—
|Los Angeles
|31
|32
|.492
|13
|Seattle
|30
|31
|.492
|13
|Texas
|27
|32
|.458
|15
|Oakland
|26
|33
|.441
|16
___
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 2, Seattle 1
|Friday's Games
Texas (Cashner 2-5) at Washington (Roark 6-2)
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 4-2)
Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4) at Boston (Johnson 2-0)
Oakland (Triggs 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-5)
Baltimore (Bundy 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-4)
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 5-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-0)
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at San Diego (Chacin 4-5)
Toronto (Biagini 1-4) at Seattle (Gaviglio 2-1)
Minnesota (Santana 7-3) at San Francisco (Moore 2-6)