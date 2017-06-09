Pilot reports smoke in cockpit of Korean Air flight to Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities say a Korean Air pilot reported smoke in the cockpit before landing at Fukuoka Airport in southern Japan.

The Transport Ministry said the smoke had stopped after the Boeing 737 landed Friday at 10:22 a.m. No injuries were reported. The ministry is investigating the cause of the smoke.

Japanese broadcaster NHK showed two fire trucks waiting on the tarmac as the plane landed and taxied toward the terminal.

The flight from Busan, South Korea, was carrying 153 passengers and nine crew members.