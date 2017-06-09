A look at Taipei's Chamkar French style Cambodian vegetarian restaurant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- You can easily find a vegetarian restaurants in Taipei, but Chamkar Restaurant offers a variety of Cambodian vegetarian food which introduces a new world and changes conventional notions of vegetarian food

Open restaurant with love

Huang Yu-yu (黃玉雨), the Taiwanese owner of the restaurant, said that she met her husband, Nicolas Devaux, when she was traveling in Cambodia. At that time she went to Devaux’s restaurant, which was also named Chamkar. After the first visit, she fell in love with the food he made and went there every day.

"This is the story of a customer and shop owner falling in love with each other," said Huang.

After Huang and Devaux were wed, they decided to open another restaurant in Taipei. The eatery, also called Chamkar, which means "garden" in Cambodian, was opened in October, 2011, in the Tianmu neighborhood of Taipei.

"I'm a vegetarian, so I wanted to open a vegetarian restaurant. I think vegetarian food is healthy because there's no meat in it at all. Also, I want customers to enjoy vegetarian food with good quality," Devaux said.

Chamkar serves a unique version of Cambodian vegetarian food. It’s made in French style and customers would be hard-pressed to find other vegetarian food like this in other places in Taipei. People usually presume that vegetarian food is made from soybean protein and a lot of MSG to imitate the taste of meat, but Chamkar dispels this myth.

Relaxing atmosphere in the restaurant

The design of the restaurant is simple. The walls are unpainted and the interior is decorated with wood and statues, making the customers feel relaxed while having their meals there.

"I hope that the decoration of the restaurant will reflect the characteristics of my food, simple but delicate," said Devaux.

In addition, the couple pays close attention to the details. The dishes they use are made by Devaux’s sister-in-law and a small garden is built in front of the restaurant to give customers the feeling of being surrounded by nature.

Careful selection of the ingredients

The owners of Chamkar restaurant also emphasize the quality of the ingredients. They insist that vegetables and fruits should always be fresh and organic.

Devaux said it's hard to find some ingredients in Taiwan. Therefore, he often brings back ingredients from Cambodia after checking on the Chamkar branch there.

"It's not about the profit we make, but the quality of our restaurant; we want to serve our customers food with quality. If we have to go up to the mountains to get ingredients, we will go," said the couple.

Food in this restaurant is all homemade. From time to time, Devaux will create his own menu, mixing Cambodian and French styles.

He said that herbs are often used in Cambodian cooking and the flavor of Cambodian cuisine is somewhere between that of Vietnamese and Thai; "it's similar to Thai flavor but sweeter and less spicy," said Devaux.

Recommend dishes

Have you ever tried Vegetarian food? Chamkar serves food that is well decorated and the taste of their dishes makes customers hardly notice that they are eating vegetarian food. .

The couple recommends Cambodian sweet potatoes fresh vegetables tomato curry (柬式地瓜鮮蔬番茄咖哩). The curry paste is made by the owners themselves and customers can smell the aroma of curry while eating it with vegetables.

Another one would be fried mushrooms with wide flat noodles (炒菇寬扁麵), which was created by Devaux himself. It's a fusion of Chinese and Cambodia cuisine. As for dessert, lemon tarts and chocolate cake are the popular choices.

The restaurant also offers different wines from various countries.

"French people like to drink wine when eating. Our restaurant has wines from France, Germany, Spain, Italy and New Zealand and our customers can enjoy food and wine in a meal," Devaux said.