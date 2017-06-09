AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Venezuela entered its third month of street protests with clashes between authorities and demonstrators having left at least 60 dead.

In Rio de Janeiro, thousands of illegal weapons were destroyed by the army, while in Brazil's capital of Brasilia President Michel Temer faced growing pressure as the Supreme Electoral Court debated whether an election won by him and presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff was tainted by illegal money.

In Mexico State, a historical stronghold of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, elections for governor handed the party another win in their uninterrupted 88-year local rule.

In Havana, fans took photos of themselves with a statue of John Lennon before a concert paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

In Lima, Peru, performers danced during a Hip Hop Festival with hundreds of dancers taking part in a festival called "Pura Calle," or "Pure Street."

Panamanian authorities captured the fugitive ex-governor of Mexico's Quintana Roo state, Roberto Borge. Borge is wanted for alleged corruption in connection with the sale of state properties worth hundreds millions of dollars.

In Haiti, "restaveks," a term used to describe children whose poor parents hand them over to others in hopes they'll have opportunities to escape a dead-end life, face abuse at the hands of the people who are supposed to care for them.

In Brazil, Eric Spicely of the United States fought Antonio Carlos Junior of Brazil in a UFC middleweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro.

And in Argentina, German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with President Mauricio Macri.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

