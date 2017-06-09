  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/09 12:00

In this June 4, 2017 photo, a woman emerges from a privacy booth, that reads in Spanish "The vote is free and secret," after marking he

In this June 2, 2017 photo, weapons that were confiscated by the federal police sit on the ground before being destroyed in Rio de Jane

In this June 7, 2017 photo, residents not involved in the protests cover their faces to protect themselves from tear gas, as they cross

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vera Jarach, of the humans rights organization Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, center, throw flow

In this June 7, 2017 photo, demonstrators launch fireworks at police during clashes between authorities and anti-government demonstrato

In this June 3, 2017 photo, green cross volunteers evacuate an injured demonstrator on a motorcycle during a march against hunger in Ca

In this June 8, 2017 photo, military police stand guard outside the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil. B

In this June 1, 2017 photo, people get ready to take a photo with a statue of John Lennon as a local resident secures the statue's glas

In this June 3, 2017 photo, a dancer performs at a Hip Hop festival in Lima, Peru. Hundreds of dancers took part in a master class, bat

In this June 5, 2017 photo, Roberto Borge, who was governor of Quintana Roo from 2011 to 2016, is escorted in handcuffs by police in Pa

In this June 3, 2017 photo, a woman with her face painted participates in a protest against gender violence, in Buenos Aires, Argentina

In this May 23, 2017 photo, unpaid child servant Watson Saint Fleur balances a sack of water bags for sale, on his head in the streets

In this June 3, 2017 photo, Eric Spicely, top, of the United States, fights Brazil's Antonio Carlos Junior during their UFC middleweigh

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Venezuela entered its third month of street protests with clashes between authorities and demonstrators having left at least 60 dead.

In Rio de Janeiro, thousands of illegal weapons were destroyed by the army, while in Brazil's capital of Brasilia President Michel Temer faced growing pressure as the Supreme Electoral Court debated whether an election won by him and presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff was tainted by illegal money.

In Mexico State, a historical stronghold of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, elections for governor handed the party another win in their uninterrupted 88-year local rule.

In Havana, fans took photos of themselves with a statue of John Lennon before a concert paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

In Lima, Peru, performers danced during a Hip Hop Festival with hundreds of dancers taking part in a festival called "Pura Calle," or "Pure Street."

Panamanian authorities captured the fugitive ex-governor of Mexico's Quintana Roo state, Roberto Borge. Borge is wanted for alleged corruption in connection with the sale of state properties worth hundreds millions of dollars.

In Haiti, "restaveks," a term used to describe children whose poor parents hand them over to others in hopes they'll have opportunities to escape a dead-end life, face abuse at the hands of the people who are supposed to care for them.

In Brazil, Eric Spicely of the United States fought Antonio Carlos Junior of Brazil in a UFC middleweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro.

And in Argentina, German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with President Mauricio Macri.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo