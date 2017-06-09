BC-BBO--Major League Linescores,0533

Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 001 040 600—11 15 0 Detroit 121 000 000— 4 15 1

J.Ramirez, Middleton (6), Parker (7), Hernandez (8), Pounders (9) and Graterol; Fulmer, Greene (5), Leon (6), Stumpf (7), Rodriguez (8), Saupold (9) and Avila. W_J.Ramirez 6-4. L_Fulmer 6-4. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos.

___

Chicago 000 003 020—5 12 0 Tampa Bay 012 300 01x—7 10 1

D.Holland, Minaya (5), Infante (8) and K.Smith, Narvaez; Odorizzi, Hunter (7), Stanek (8), Colome (8) and Norris. W_Odorizzi 4-3. L_D.Holland 4-6. Sv_Colome (17). HRs_Chicago, Garcia, Frazier. Tampa Bay, Bourjos, Rasmus, Norris 2.

___

Boston 000 100 000—1 4 0 New York 013 021 02x—9 13 1

Price, Abad (6), Workman (6) and Vazquez; Pineda, Warren (8), Gallegos (9), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Pineda 7-3. L_Price 1-1. HRs_New York, Gardner, Sanchez 2.

___

Houston 000 001 005—6 9 0 Kansas City 000 000 100—1 3 0

McCullers, Harris (8), Devenski (9) and McCann; Hammel, Soria (8), K.Herrera (9), Moylan (9) and Butera. W_Harris 2-1. L_K.Herrera 1-2. HRs_Houston, Altuve.

___

INTERLEAGUE Baltimore 000 000 100—1 4 1 Washington 410 010 00x—6 11 0

Asher, Jimenez (5), Bleier (8) and C.Joseph; Ross, O.Perez (8), Treinen (9) and Wieters. W_Ross 3-2. L_Asher 2-4. HRs_Washington, Drew.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 000 020—2 6 1 Cincinnati 000 032 00x—5 12 0

Leake, Lyons (6), Brebbia (7), Oh (8) and Molina; Feldman, Brice (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Feldman 5-4. L_Leake 5-5. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter. Cincinnati, Votto.

___

San Francisco 011 102 000 4—9 16 1 Milwaukee 101 010 002 0—5 11 1

(10 innings)

Cueto, Morris (6), Osich (6), Strickland (7), Melancon (9), Law (10) and Hundley; Espino, W.Peralta (5), Drake (6), Torres (7), Feliz (9), Barnes (10), Scahill (10) and Bandy. W_Melancon 1-1. L_Barnes 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Slater, Panik. Milwaukee, Sogard, Thames.

___

San Diego 201 000 000— 3 9 1 Arizona 200 026 14x—15 15 2

Richard, Quackenbush (6), Yates (7), Maurer (8), Aybar (8) and Hedges, Torrens; Corbin, Hoover (6), Bracho (7), McFarland (9) and Iannetta. W_Corbin 5-6. L_Richard 4-7. HRs_Arizona, Descalso, Iannetta.

___

Miami 300 130 000—7 14 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 001—1 4 1

Volquez, McGowan (8), Ellington (9) and Realmuto; Cole, Marinez (5), Hudson (8), Neverauskas (9) and E.Diaz, Stallings. W_Volquez 3-7. L_Cole 3-6.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 4 0 Atlanta 200 001 00x—3 11 0

Lively, Ramos (8) and Rupp; Dickey, Vizcaino (8), Krol (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers. W_Dickey 4-4. L_Lively 1-1. Sv_Johnson (12).

___

Colorado 040 000 000—4 6 0 Chicago 100 000 000—1 5 0

Chatwood, Oberg (7), McGee (8), G.Holland (9) and Wolters; Lester, Rondon (6), Strop (8), Grimm (9) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 6-7. L_Lester 3-4. Sv_G.Holland (22). HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu. Chicago, Bryant.