BC-BBO--Major League Linescores

%ednotes(Eds: will be updated with late game<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|001
|040
|600—11
|15
|0
|Detroit
|121
|000
|000—
|4
|15
|1
J.Ramirez, Middleton (6), Parker (7), Hernandez (8), Pounders (9) and Graterol; Fulmer, Greene (5), Leon (6), Stumpf (7), Rodriguez (8), Saupold (9) and Avila. W_J.Ramirez 6-4. L_Fulmer 6-4. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos.
___
|Chicago
|000
|003
|020—5
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|012
|300
|01x—7
|10
|1
D.Holland, Minaya (5), Infante (8) and K.Smith, Narvaez; Odorizzi, Hunter (7), Stanek (8), Colome (8) and Norris. W_Odorizzi 4-3. L_D.Holland 4-6. Sv_Colome (17). HRs_Chicago, Garcia, Frazier. Tampa Bay, Bourjos, Rasmus, Norris 2.
___
|Boston
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
|New York
|013
|021
|02x—9
|13
|1
Price, Abad (6), Workman (6) and Vazquez; Pineda, Warren (8), Gallegos (9), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Pineda 7-3. L_Price 1-1. HRs_New York, Gardner, Sanchez 2.
___
|Houston
|000
|001
|005—6
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|0
McCullers, Harris (8), Devenski (9) and McCann; Hammel, Soria (8), K.Herrera (9), Moylan (9) and Butera. W_Harris 2-1. L_K.Herrera 1-2. HRs_Houston, Altuve.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
|Washington
|410
|010
|00x—6
|11
|0
Asher, Jimenez (5), Bleier (8) and C.Joseph; Ross, O.Perez (8), Treinen (9) and Wieters. W_Ross 3-2. L_Asher 2-4. HRs_Washington, Drew.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|032
|00x—5
|12
|0
Leake, Lyons (6), Brebbia (7), Oh (8) and Molina; Feldman, Brice (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Feldman 5-4. L_Leake 5-5. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter. Cincinnati, Votto.
___
|San Francisco
|011
|102
|000
|4—9
|16
|1
|Milwaukee
|101
|010
|002
|0—5
|11
|1
Cueto, Morris (6), Osich (6), Strickland (7), Melancon (9), Law (10) and Hundley; Espino, W.Peralta (5), Drake (6), Torres (7), Feliz (9), Barnes (10), Scahill (10) and Bandy. W_Melancon 1-1. L_Barnes 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Slater, Panik. Milwaukee, Sogard, Thames.
___
|San Diego
|201
|000
|000—
|3
|9
|1
|Arizona
|200
|026
|14x—15
|15
|2
Richard, Quackenbush (6), Yates (7), Maurer (8), Aybar (8) and Hedges, Torrens; Corbin, Hoover (6), Bracho (7), McFarland (9) and Iannetta. W_Corbin 5-6. L_Richard 4-7. HRs_Arizona, Descalso, Iannetta.
___
|Miami
|300
|130
|000—7
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|1
Volquez, McGowan (8), Ellington (9) and Realmuto; Cole, Marinez (5), Hudson (8), Neverauskas (9) and E.Diaz, Stallings. W_Volquez 3-7. L_Cole 3-6.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|001
|00x—3
|11
|0
Lively, Ramos (8) and Rupp; Dickey, Vizcaino (8), Krol (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers. W_Dickey 4-4. L_Lively 1-1. Sv_Johnson (12).
___
|Colorado
|040
|000
|000—4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Chatwood, Oberg (7), McGee (8), G.Holland (9) and Wolters; Lester, Rondon (6), Strop (8), Grimm (9) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 6-7. L_Lester 3-4. Sv_G.Holland (22). HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu. Chicago, Bryant.