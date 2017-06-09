  1. Home
  2. World

Pulisic scores twice, US beats Trinidad 2-0 in qualifying

By PAT GRAHAM , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/06/09 10:06

U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic, front, jumps over Trinidad & Tobago forward Kenwyne Jones while pursuing the ball during the first h

U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic, left, works the ball past Trinidad & Tobago defender Akhenaton Edwards during the first half of a Wo

Trinidad & Tobago defender Alvin Jones, back, tries to head the ball over U.S. midfielder Darlington Nagbe during the first half of a W

Trinidad & Tobago defender Daniel Cyrus, front, intercepts a pass intended for U.S. forward Jozy Altidore during the first half of a Wo

U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic, left, passes the ball as Trinidad & Tobago defender Sheldon Bateau defends during the first half of

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Christian Pulisic rescued the United States with a pair of second-half goals, and the Americans beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 on Thursday night to move into third place at the halfway point in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Pulisic, an 18-year-old phenom from Hershey, Pennsylvania, ended a frustrating start for the U.S. offense with a goal in the 52nd minute, then added another in the 62nd. He has seven goals and five assists in 15 international appearances, including four goals and three assists in his last four contests.

After crashing to an 0-2 start in the hexagonal of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, the U.S. is back among the top three, which earn berths at next year's tournament in Russia. Mexico leads with 10 points, followed by Costa Rica, which has seven and is ahead of the U.S. on goal difference. Panama (five), Honduras (four) and Trinidad (three) trail.

The fourth-place team advances to a playoff against Asia's No. 5 nation.

In late games, Costa Rica hosted Panama and Mexico was home against Honduras. The U.S. is at Mexico on Sunday.