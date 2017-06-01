Events and Activities in Taiwan for June 10-11

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The following is a list of notable events and activities taking place in Taiwan from June 10 to June 11:

Expanding The Mind

Cultivate your senses with a Perfume Master Class this Saturday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The class concentrates on the origins and development of fragrances, the chemical composition of a perfume, and finally for this class, making perfumes with jasmine. The entire process of creating one's own perfume will be explained, leaving attendees with the faculties to create their own. Early bird tickets are NT$1,200 (US$40), day of tickets NT$1,680.

The Museum of Contemporary Arts Taipei (MOCA) is opening a workshop on bringing animation to life as part of it's Zero Gravity Paradise Art Workshop series. A perfect class for amateur illustrators and photographers. Workshop takes place 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., tickets NT$200.

The Ideal Stationary Fair by Eslite will run from June 7 - 26. There will be workshops and special events throughout the fair. This weekend contemporary Japanese designer Chalkboy will guide four classes of ten through the intricacies of the fountain pen. A perfect opportunity for designers and calligraphers alike to sharpen their skills. NT$1,500/person, spaces are limited!

Go easy Saturday night, wake up rested for Taiwan Getaways' extreme experience, Paragliding and Glass Bridge. The group meets at 8 a.m. Sunday morning in Banqiao.

Live Music

Craving jams more experimental and funky? Three bands, eaOW's CONTROLLER, Co., LIMITED, and NEKER CAT, will take you there at Basement Cafe this Saturday, beginning at 8:30 p.m.. A NT$200 ticket includes one drink. Blast off.

Tainan's hip hop group Soft Lipa (蛋堡) to play Sunday night at Klash, beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Film Screening

Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden will show Sunday at G-Log Cafe from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The film is a fictive account of the life of controversial Austrian painter, Egon Schiele. Tickets are NT$180 and include one drink. There will be a brief discussion following the film.

One-time-only events

Taiwan Comic Book Store's annual Comic Book Takeover at Vinyl Decision is happening this Sunday. Starting at 2 p.m. comics meet vinyl.

After much anticipation, Skyrockets Project Showcase will open their venue to the public this Sunday starting at noon. Skyrockets provides an creative incubator of sorts for young curatives and technologists. Perfect for curious teens.

The Havana 2017 Grand Opening Pool Party is happening this weekend at Road Castle. Door open at 12 p.m., tickets are NT$300. Free Moosehead beer will be available from 12 to 2 p.m..