TAIPEI June 9 – The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: American Chamber of Commerce urges allowing imports of U.S. pork, beef in exchange of FTA with Taiwan
@China Times: Delta Group chairman blames Trump for U.S. withdrawal from global climate agreement
@Liberty Times: American Chamber of Commerce criticizes new work week rules
@Apple Daily: Twins almost killed after eating uncooked egg
@Economic Daily News: Morris Chang optimistic about TSMC prospects
@Commercial Times: Morris Chang urges Taiwan investors to invest in TSMC
Taiwan Headline News
Top headlines across Taiwan on June 9, 2017
TAIPEI June 9 – The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows: