Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI June 9 – The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: American Chamber of Commerce urges allowing imports of U.S. pork, beef in exchange of FTA with Taiwan

@China Times: Delta Group chairman blames Trump for U.S. withdrawal from global climate agreement

@Liberty Times: American Chamber of Commerce criticizes new work week rules

@Apple Daily: Twins almost killed after eating uncooked egg

@Economic Daily News: Morris Chang optimistic about TSMC prospects

@Commercial Times: Morris Chang urges Taiwan investors to invest in TSMC

