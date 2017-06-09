Nicaragua: ex-diplomat Miguel D'Escoto Brockmann dies at 84

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Miguel D'Escoto Brockmann, Nicaragua's former foreign minister and ex-president of the United Nations General Assembly, has died. He was 84 and had suffered a stroke several months ago.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, announced that D'Escoto Brockmann died "unexpectedly" on Thursday.

He was born in the United States to a Nicaraguan diplomat who served in the administration of dictator Anastasio Somoza Garcia. Later, after being ordained a priest and adopting liberation theology, he joined the Sandinista guerrilla movement that would eventually topple the Somoza dynasty.

After Ortega returned to power in 2007, he sent D'Escoto Brockmann to New York to be Nicaragua's representative before the United Nations. He served as the General Assembly president in 2008 and 2009.