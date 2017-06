AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, June 9

thru 11, Paris — tennis, French Open.

Various sites — football, World Cup qualifying: EUROPE: Netherlands vs. Luxembourg, Belarus vs. Bulgaria, Faroe Islands vs. Switzerland, Latvia vs. Portugal, Estonia vs. Belgium, Andorra vs. Hungary, Sweden vs. France, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Greece, Gibraltar vs. Cyprus. OCEANIA: Solomon Islands vs. Papua New Guinea. FRIENDLIES: Brazil vs. Argentina, Russia vs. Chile.

thru 11, Memphis, Tennessee — golf, US PGA Tour, St. Jude Classic.

thru 11, Atzenbrugg, Austria — golf, European Tour, Lyoness Open.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, Champions Trophy: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh.

thru 11, Ontario, Canada — golf, US LPGA Tour, Manulife Classic.

thru 27, Bermuda — sailing, America's Cup.

thru 11, France — cycling, Criterium du Dauphine.

thru 11, Italy — auto racing, WRC, Italian Rally.

SATURDAY, June 10

Europe — football, World Cup qualifying: Azerbaijan vs. Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan vs. Denmark, Scotland vs. England, Slovenia vs. Malta, Montenegro vs. Armenia, Norway vs. Czech Republic, Poland vs. Romania, Germany vs. San Marino, Lithuania vs. Sloakia.

Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: England vs. Australia.

Christchurch, New Zealand — rugby, Crusaders vs. British and Irish Lions.

Pretoria, South Africa — rugby, South Africa vs. France, 1st test.

San Juan, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. England, 1st test.

Melbourne, Australia — rugby, Australia vs. Fiji.

Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Japan vs. Romania.

Harrison, New Jersey — rugby, United States vs. Ireland.

Calgary, Canada — rugby, Canada vs. Georgia.

Singapore — rugby, Italy vs. Scotland.

Elmont, New York — horse racing, Belmont Stakes.

thru 11, Leeds, England — triathlon, world series.

thru 18, Switzerland — cycling, Tour de Suisse.

Belfast, Northern Ireland — boxing, Lee Haskins vs. Ryan Burnett for Haskins' IBF bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, June 11

Montreal —auto racing, F1, Canadian GP.

London — cricket, Champions Trophy: India vs. South Africa.

Various sites — football, World Cup qualifying: EUROPE: Moldova vs. Georgia, Finland vs. Ukraine, Ireland vs. Austria, Serbia vs. Wales, Macedonia vs. Spain, Italy vs. Liechtenstein, Iceland vs. Croatia, Israel vs. Albania, Kosovo vs. Turkey. OCEANIA: New Caledonia vs. Fiji. CONCACAF: Mexico vs. United States. FRIENDLIES: Netherlands vs. Ivory Coast, Ireland vs. Uruguay.

MONDAY, June 12

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan.

Various sites — football, World Cup qualifying: ASIA: Iran vs. Uzbekistan. FRIENDLY: Belarus vs. New Zealand.

thru 18, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands — tennis, ATP-WTA, Ricoh Open.

thru 18, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, ATP, Mercedes Cup.

thru 18, Nottingham, England — tennis, WTA, Aegon Open.

TUESDAY, June 13

Dunedin, New Zealand — rugby, Highlanders vs. British and Irish Lions.

Various sites — football, World Cup qualifying: ASIA: Thailand vs. United Arab Emirates, Iraq vs. Japan, Syria vs. China, Qatar vs. South Korea. CONCACAF: Panama vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago. OCEANIA: Papua New Guinea vs. Solomon Islands. FRIENDLIES: Australia vs. Brazil, Singapore vs. Argentina, Norway vs. Sweden, Romania vs. Chile. Cameroon vs. Colombia, France vs. England.

WEDNESDAY, June 14

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, Champions Trophy semifinal.

THURSDAY, June 15

thru 18, Erin, Wisconsin — golf, U.S. Open.

Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy semifinal.

thru 18, Grand Rapids, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic for Simply Give.

Oslo, Norway — athletics, Diamond League.

FRIDAY, June 16

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, Tonga vs. Wales, New Zealand vs. Samoa.

SATURDAY, June 17

Rotorua, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand Maori vs. British and Irish Lions.

Durban, South Africa — rugby, South Africa vs. France, 2nd test.

Sydney — rugby, Australia vs. Scotland.

Santa Fe, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. England, 2nd test.

Fukuroi, Japan — rugby, Japan vs. Ireland, 1st test.

Suva, Fiji — rugby, Fiji vs. Italy.

Kennesaw, Georgia — rugby, United States vs. Georgia.

Edmonton — rugby, Canada vs. Romania.

Russia — football, Confederations Cup: Russia vs. New Zealand.

thru 18, Le Mans, France — auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours.

Wetzlar, Germany — boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Paul Smith for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev for Ward's IBF-WBA-WBO light heavyweight titles; Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores for Rigondeaux's WBA featherweight title.

SUNDAY, June 18

London — cricket, Champions Trophy final.

Russia — football, Confederations Cup: Portugal vs. Mexico, Cameroon vs. Chile.

Stockholm — athletics, Diamond League.