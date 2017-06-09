Altidore starts at forward with Dempsey for US vs. Trinidad

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jozy Altidore was paired with Clint Dempsey at forward as the American resumed World Cup qualifying on Thursday night against Trinidad and Tobago.

Altidore replaced Bobby Wood, the only change from the lineup that started Saturday's 1-1 exhibition tie against Venezuela. Altidore arrived to training camp late after attending his brother's wedding.

With five goals, Altidore is the team's leading scorer against Trinidad. Dempsey needs one goal to tie Landon Donovan's American record of 57 international goals.

Defender John Brooks was in the lineup despite suffering a quadriceps injury against Venezuela.

Tim Howard was in goal, with DeAndre Yedlin at right back, Brooks and Geoff Cameron in central defense and Jorge Villafana at left back. Captain Michael Bradley was in defensive midfield and 18-year-old Christian Pulisic in central midfield, flanked by Fabian Johnson on the right and Darlington Nagbe on the left.