Australia police raid homes 4 days after deadly siege

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police investigating a siege earlier this week in which a gunman killed an apartment building receptionist and wounded three police officers have raided several homes in the city of Melbourne.

Gunman Yacqub Khayre was killed by police in Melbourne's suburb of Brighton Monday during the two-hour siege in which he also took a woman hostage.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews told Sky News television Friday that the raids were conducted "in connection with the terrible tragic events of Monday in Brighton."

Police have called Monday's siege a terrorist incident.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the violence.