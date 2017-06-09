The Latest: Laviolette says desperation on Predators' side

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Two consecutive victories don't give coach Peter Laviolette belief that his Nashville Predators have momentum against the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. But he does believe they have an advantage with the series down to a best of three and two of the games of the road.

"If you've got a team that has momentum and a team that's got desperation, for me anyway, the scarier team is the one that's got desperation," Laviolette said. "They still have home ice. Desperation should probably still fall on our side here where we know we've got to win a game in Pittsburgh. We know we've got to win one road game and then a home game to boot."

The Predators outscored the Penguins 9-1 in the past two games. They also have a 123-91 shot lead in the Cup Final.

4:40 p.m.

Colin Wilson could be back in the Nashville Predators' lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wilson took part in the team's morning skate at PPG Paints Arena and came off before P.A. Parenteau, who said he would not play. Wilson missed the first four games of the series with an unspecified lower-body injury.

The 27-year-old forward scored 12 goals in the regular season for Nashville.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Matt Murray would remain in goal and said that center Nick Bonino was a game-time decision. Bonino has missed the past two games after taking a shot to the left foot or ankle.

The series was tied 2-2.

