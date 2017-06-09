Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husband in death of man

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a sheriff's deputy and her husband on murder charges in the death of a man during a late-night confrontation outside a Houston-area restaurant.

John Hernandez died three days after the May 28 confrontation with Harris County deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband, Terry. A Harris County grand jury in Houston indicted the couple on Thursday. The two did not testify before the panel.

Investigators say Shauna Thompson helped her husband restrain Hernandez after Terry Thompson saw an intoxicated Hernandez urinating outside a Houston-area Denny's restaurant.

A medical examiner ruled that the 24-year-old Hernandez died of lack of oxygen to the brain caused by strangulation and chest compression. Thompson has been placed on administrative leave.

A bystander recorded cellphone video of the incident.