First black to be chief pilot at a major airline retires

By DAVID KOENIG , AP Airlines Writer,Associated Press
2017/06/09 05:21

DALLAS (AP) — The first black chief pilot at a major U.S. airline is retiring after a 36-year career that saw big changes in aviation.

Louis Freeman says he felt a special burden when Southwest Airlines hired him out of the Air Force in 1980. He says he wanted to be perfect so that the airline would hire other African-Americans.

Freeman made his last flight as a Southwest captain on Thursday, a few days before turning 65, the federal retirement age for airline pilots.

He says he hopes his story will inspire other blacks to pursue careers in aviation.