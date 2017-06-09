Cubs' Addison Russell calls wife abuse allegation 'false'

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence accusation against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

His wife, Melissa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melissa as a close friend accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted.

Russell issued a statement Thursday that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Spokesman Patrick Courtney says MLB is looking into the situation. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the department "does not have any current investigation" into Russell or allegations of domestic violence.

An All-Star last season, Russell is batting just .209 with three homers and 19 RBIs this year. He was not in Thursday's lineup for the opener of a four-game series against Colorado.

"Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell," the team said. "We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the commissioner's office as it gathers pertinent facts. Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter."

