Frank Lloyd Wright, born 150 years ago, still fascinates

NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday marks 150 years since the birth of America's best-known architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. But his innovative designs continue to fascinate the public, from New York's circular, sculptural Guggenheim museum, to the famous Fallingwater house over a waterfall in the Pennsylvania woods, to his modernist Wisconsin home, Taliesin, which served as a laboratory for his ideas.

Events marking the anniversary include an exhibit opening Monday at New York's Museum of Modern Art called "Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive," which looks at artifacts including drawings, 3-D models and even TV interviews with Wright, who cultivated publicity for his projects and reputation.

Elsewhere, some of the dozens of Wright sites open to the public around the country are offering special tours or other programs.