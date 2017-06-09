Ginsburg earns $204,000 from book of collected writings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she earned $204,000 last year in royalties from her new book, a collection of writings and speeches from the court's oldest member.

The details are in annual financial disclosure reports for the justices that were made available on Thursday.

"My Own Words" was released in October and it's Ginsburg's first book since joining the court more than two decades ago. It was a collaborative effort between Ginsburg and two professors at Georgetown University Law Center who are working on her upcoming biography.

Justice Stephen Breyer received about $45,000 in royalties from his latest book about the high court and the world. Breyer also says he sold land in Concord, Massachusetts, last summer valued at $500,000 to $1 million.