McCain says his confusing questions resulted from tiredness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain suggests he was tired when he questioned fired FBI director James Comey, a performance that lit up Twitter with unsparing criticism.

The 80-year-old Arizona Republican jokes that maybe he shouldn't stay up late watching the Arizona Diamondbacks and says he missed an opportunity in Thursday's hearing.

McCain says he wants Comey to answer whether or not Trump's interactions with Comey constitute obstruction of justice.

McCain says, "I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people's heads."