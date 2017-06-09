Honda plans mostly self-driving car, follows Waymo, others

DETROIT (AP) — Honda said Thursday that it will have highly automated personal cars on the road by 2025.

The automaker said its system will use computers and cameras, radar and laser sensors to handle almost all driving situations except bad weather or some unusual occurrences. Then a human driver would have to take control.

The company also repeated its pledge to have highly automated freeway driving by 2020.

Honda joins a growing list of companies making promises about self-driving vehicles.