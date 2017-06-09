Alonso: I'll be back with McLaren, if we're winning

MONTREAL (AP) — Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso says he will be back with McLaren Honda next year "if we are winning."

Alonso said at the Canadian Grand Prix on Thursday that he will make a decision based on whether the team is competitive, saying: "If we are winning before September or something like that, I will make a decision, I will stay."

Honda has struggled with its engine this year. Alonso's best finish this year is 11th, in Russia.

He skipped Monaco last month and ran the Indy 500 instead, where he led 27 laps before a blown engine knocked him out of the race with 20 laps to go.

Alonso says that shows he can get into any car in any circuit and be competitive.