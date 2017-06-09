Tests find mixture of synthetic opioids in Georgia overdoses

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators say early tests show a mixture of two synthetic opioids could be responsible for a rash of drug overdoses and up to four deaths in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that preliminary testing found that one of the drugs in the mixture is consistent with "a new fentanyl analogue."

Fentanyl is a pain reliever prescribed by doctors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The drug is also illegally produced and sold on the streets for its heroin-like effect and can be deadly.

Georgia emergency workers this month have found people unconscious and not breathing while responding to overdoses in several communities.

Georgia health officials say they're continuing testing on the drug, sold as yellow pills.