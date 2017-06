LONDON (AP) — India has beaten Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Champions Trophy Group B at The Oval.

Sri Lanka 322-3 in 48.4 overs (Kusal Mendis 89, Danushka Gunathilaka 76, Angelo Mathews 52 not out, Kusal Perera 47), def. India 321-6 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 125, Rohit Sharma 78, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 63; Asela Gunaratne 1-7), by 7 wickets.