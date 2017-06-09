US: Drone fired on US-backed forces near Syrian rebel camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military official says a drone fired on U.S.-backed forces near a military camp in southern Syria where U.S. troops are working with Syrian rebels fighting the Islamic State group.

Army Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters at the Pentagon from his base in Baghdad that no one was hurt in the drone attack, and that U.S. forces retaliated by striking the drone.

Dillon says he is unsure whether the weapon fired from the drone was a missile. He says it was the first time that forces supporting the Syrian government had attacked inside a so-called "deconfliction" zone near the camp known as Tanf, close to the border with Jordan.