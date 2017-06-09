The Latest: Boy recovering after Utah shooting that killed 3

Ava Linsenmeyer, 5, drops off balloons to a memorial for the victims of a fatal shooting Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sandy, Utah. Utah
Kathy Peterson speaks to reporters at her home Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sandy, Utah. After hearing screams and pounding at her front
Crime scene investigators begin their work as Sandy police investigate a fatal shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb that left several pe
Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen, center, speaks with reporters following a fatal shooting Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Sandy, Utah. A man opened
A man reacts as he talks to a Sandy police officer after a fatal shooting in the Salt Lake City suburb that left several people dead wi
Brielle Hollie, 11, carries flowers to a memorial for the victims of a fatal shooting Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sandy, Utah. Utah inv
Hollie Wyllie hugs her daughter Brielle, 11, while visiting a memorial for the victims of a fatal shooting Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in
SANDY, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that left three people dead and two children injured in suburban Salt Lake City (all times local):
10 a.m.
A spokesman for the family of a woman and boy slain in a shooting says a second brother who was injured is slowly improving, though he remains in an intensive care unit.
Family friend Jeff White said Thursday the injured boy also suffered a brain aneurysm last year related to natural causes. He says that Myles Rackley's aneurysm was terrifying, and his recovery made him seem like a "little walking miracle."
White says the family hasn't yet made funeral arrangements for 6-year-old kindergartner Jase Rackley or his mother, 39-year-old Memorez Rackley.
Police say she had some kind of relationship with shooter Jeremy Patterson, a 32-year-old man who turned the gun on himself Tuesday after opening fire on the car of a woman who had stopped to help. The driver's daughter was also hurt.