Albania promotes Via Egnatia with Edward Lear's sketches

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Edward Lear, the English artist now known mainly for "The Owl and the Pussy-cat" and other literary nonsense, has been selected by Albanian authorities to promote tourism along the ancient Via Egnatia linking East to West.

The National Coastline Agency on Thursday opened an exhibition of Lear's sketches made in 1848 during his first trip to Albania.

Agency head Auron Tare said they were seeking to revitalize the Via Egnatia, constructed by the Romans in the 2nd century B.C., crossing through territory that is now part of Albania, Macedonia, Greece and European Turkey.

Lear's sketches are preserved at Harvard University's Houghton Library of rare works.

Promoting tourism from the coastline to the mountains has been a top priority of post-communist Albania's governments.