Authorities probe video of cops allegedly kicking bystander

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities are investigating a video that appears to show Jersey City police kicking and dragging a bystander after an automobile chase that ended in a fiery crash.

A police spokesman said investigators have determined the person in the video, who also suffered burns, is not the person who was being pursued by police Sunday night.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop called the behavior "unacceptable" and said he would pursue termination or "criminal charges as appropriate."

A video obtained by Univision shows police kicking at a man and dragging him into the roadway in the moments after the crash. A police union official said the video "clearly shows" the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames and pull the man to safety.