NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Sandow is equal parts actor — and mustache.

The Bronx-born actor who plays Warden Joe Caputo in the Netflix drama "Orange Is The New Black" says his character suffers from

"wanting and needing to help people but not being able to get out of his own way."

Part of Caputo's look is his mustache, which, reflecting his personality, seems well-intentioned but a bit misguided.

Caputo is dealing with a full-scale riot at the women's prison as the fifth season is released on Friday.