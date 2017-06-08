District calls student's blackface an 'innocent mistake'

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school superintendent says a white student made an "innocent mistake" by performing in a celebration of world cultures with his face colored black.

The Asbury Park Press reports http://on.app.com/2rPeHcM ) the eighth-grade boy was representing Brazilian soccer in a recent performance at Veterans Memorial Middle School in Brick Township. The student covered his face with the grease that athletes apply under their eyes to reduce glare.

A black classmate took a picture and showed it to his mother, who posted it online.

Brick Interim Superintendent Thomas Gialanella says the boy didn't understand the significance of whites performing in blackface, a once-common practice in 19th century minstrel shows to portray blacks.

Gialanella says he'll increase sensitivity training for staff and students.

