Kevin Spacey tight-lipped about his plans as host of Tonys

By MARK KENNEDY and JOHN CARUCCI , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/08 21:36

FILE - In this May 24, 2017 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey participates in the BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios in New York. Spacey

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting Kevin Spacey to spill the beans about his plans hosting the Tony Awards is as likely as his character on "House of Cards" to renounce blackmail and backstabbing.

The actor tells The Associated Press: "You'll just have to tune in and see."

Spacey says he's been busy with producers figuring out how to approach his first big hosting gig on Sunday. He's been spending the last few weeks seeing Broadway shows to spark ideas and goes backstage to congratulate the various casts.

Spacey, who won Oscars for the movies "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," won a Tony Award in 1991 in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers" and starred in the Broadway and West End productions of "Long Day's Journey into Night."