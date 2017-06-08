WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — The first title of this year's tournament will be awarded Thursday at the French Open when Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah take on Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles final. SENT: 120 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--CHELSEA-COSTA

MADRID — Diego Costa's time at Chelsea seems to have come to an end. The Spain striker said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte doesn't want him playing for the English team next season, so he is on the market for a new club. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 470 words, photos.

OLY--IOC-2024 BIDS

GENEVA — Los Angeles and Paris should edge closer Friday to both getting Olympic hosting rights. Ahead of a key meeting of the International Olympic Committee executive board, the French capital is now seen as the favorite to host the 2024 Games. But that doesn't mean that LA will get left out in the cold. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ATH--GOLDEN GALA

ROME — It's a matchup of Olympic silver and bronze medalists when Andre De Grasse faces Christophe Lemaitre in the 200 meters at the Golden Gala, the first European stop of the Diamond League. Also, Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia will make another world record attempt in the 5,000. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS-TRANSCENDENT WARRIORS

CLEVELAND — One victory left for the Golden State Warriors to claim another title. Not the one as NBA champions. The one as the best team ever. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 750 words, photos.

HKN--STANLEY CUP-FRESH FACES

PITTSBURGH — The guy that scored the winner in Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final doesn't even have a locker in the Nashville Predators' dressing room. The 22-year-old who leads the NHL in playoff goals and is a legit contender for the Conn Smythe trophy watched the Pittsburgh Penguins lift the Stanley Cup last spring on TV as a minor leaguer just getting his feet wet as a pro. Technically Frederick Gaudreau and Jake Guentzel are rookies. Neither is playing like one. By Will Graves. SENT: 860 words, photos.

US--SPORTY HIJABS

PORTLAND, Maine — Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall off. By David Sharp. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--MAN CITY-EDERSON

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City took its offseason spending to around the $100 million mark by completing the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from Benfica, a week after the Portuguese club announced an agreement had been reached over the transfer. SENT: 255 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-RUSSIA

MOSCOW — Russia picked an inexperienced squad for the Confederations Cup because of injuries and a push to replace older players with young talent. SENT: 370 words.

— SOC--KAGAWA-INJURY — Injured Kagawa to miss Japan's World Cup qualifier vs Iraq. SENT: 130 words.

— SOC--U20 WORLD CUP — England, Venezuela reach Under-20 World Cup final. SENT: 160 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

LONDON — Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in Champions Trophy cricket on Thursday at The Oval. SENT: 140 words.

RUGBY:

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-FRANCE

UNDATED — Springboks coach Allister Coetzee picks four uncapped players, all of them in the backline, for the first test against France on Saturday, a chance for a new start for Coetzee and South Africa after a dismal 2016 season. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 300 words. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RGU--LIONS-CRUSADERS-TEAMS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland hasn't allowed selection plans to be derailed by Wednesday's loss to the Auckland-based Blues, picking a lineup below test strength for Saturday's match with the Crusaders at Christchurch. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 690 words, photos.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-FIJI

MELBOURNE, Australia — Ex-rugby league international Karmichael Hunt and backrower Ned Hanigan will make their tests debuts for Australia in Saturday's one-off match against Fiji. SENT: 440 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-CREPES AND CROISSANTS

PARIS — As a professional athlete who is judicious about what she eats and drinks, Bethanie Mattek-Sands knows all too well how impossible it is to avoid the sweet aroma emanating from a stand selling waffles with a chocolate-hazelnut spread just outside the French Open's main stadium. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--LYONESS OPEN

ATZENBRUGG, Austria — Former winners Bernd Wiesberger and Joost Luiten, the only top-100 players in this year's field, eye a repeat of their triumphs when the Lyoness Open gets underway. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1800 GMT.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Sabathia wins 5th straight start as Yankees beat Red Sox. SENT: 1,700 words, photos.

— ATH--IAAF-INTEGRITY OFFICIAL — IAAF appoints Brett Clothier as head of integrity unit. SENT: 130 words.

