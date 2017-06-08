Companion robots featured at Shanghai electronics show

SHANGHAI (AP) — More than 50 companies are showcasing a new generation of robots at this week's Shanghai CES electronics show, most of which serve as companions at home, or butlers in shopping malls.

Chinese companies including Shenzhen-based startup Aelos Robotic Inc. are displaying robots with heightened dexterity and the ability to pass through mazes using sensors.

Beijing's Canny Unisrobo Technology Co. Ltd. is a pioneer in the field, with its Canbot produced in cooperation with Microsoft having entered mass production almost a decade ago

Sales manager Zhang Jianting said Thursday that annual sales are about 150,000 units, with the home companion robots selling for from $130 to $483 depending on size.

Zhang said the market is growing ever more crowded, with many more players entering this year.