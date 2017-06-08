Springboks pick 4 uncapped players for 1st France test

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee has picked four uncapped players, all of them in the backline, for the first test against France on Saturday.

Coetzee will give scrumhalf Ross Cronje, wings Courtnall Skosan and Raymond Rhule, and fullback Andries Coetzee debuts against the French.

For South Africa's opening test of 2017, Coetzee also sprung a couple of other surprises by recalling center Jan Serfontein and starting lock Franco Mostert ahead of Pieter-Steph du Toit.

South Africa had their worst season ever last year, Coetzee's first in charge, losing eight of 12 tests.

Coetzee indicated that he might rely on the success of the Lions Super Rugby team to get the Boks back on track. Cronje, Skosan, Coetzee and Mostert all play for the Lions, as does new captain Warren Whiteley.