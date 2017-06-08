Hsinchu City in northern Taiwan adds four YouBike stations on Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan)—Four new stations joined the service of the YouBike system in the northern Taiwanese city of Hsinchu, the city government announced on Thursday.

The new four additions are the Ambassador Hotel Station near the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store and the National Hsinchu Girls’ Senior High School, the Chituqi Park Station (赤土崎公園站) near National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), the NTHU Xiao Chi Bu Station (清大小吃部站) on the university campus, and the National Chiao Tung University Zhu Feng Square Station (交通大學逐風廣場站) on the NCTU campus.

Hsinchu City will continue to expand YouBike service and will have a total of 45 YouBike stations by the end of this year, the city government said.



Since YouBike was launched in Hsinchu on May 26 last year, the city’s public bicycle rental system has been extensively utilized. The city just welcomed its one millionth YouBike user at the Big City Station on Wednesday.



Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said Hsinchu City is a small but beautiful “young ancient city,” with the old city area being only 1 km². However, there are 29 places and buildings of historic interest within the old city area, he added. YouBike has been a very convenient public transportation tool that enables visitors to explore the back alleys of the city and taste local delicacies, he added.