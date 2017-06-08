Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 8, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSW;12;82%;92%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;29;Sunny and very warm;41;28;N;14;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hotter;37;20;Sunny and hot;38;19;W;18;21%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;18;Humid with some sun;26;19;ENE;12;72%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A strong t-storm;23;14;Spotty showers;19;14;WSW;24;76%;63%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Spotty showers;19;11;SE;9;76%;91%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;40;23;Partly sunny;35;24;WNW;14;28%;4%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;23;13;A brief shower;22;9;WNW;29;36%;73%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds;19;6;Sunny, but cool;15;4;NNE;12;68%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;S;12;52%;7%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;15;9;WSW;8;72%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Sunny and hot;45;27;WNW;19;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;35;24;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;SSW;10;64%;37%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;WSW;17;83%;75%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;32;27;Heavy thunderstorms;32;27;SSW;13;82%;88%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Warmer;24;18;Periods of sun;24;18;SW;11;68%;3%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;34;20;Very hot;37;21;SSW;15;20%;6%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;22;11;Pleasant and warmer;26;12;NE;9;41%;0%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;21;12;A strong t-storm;28;11;W;16;43%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Downpours;19;10;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SE;9;74%;56%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;SSW;8;53%;6%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny;27;15;SSE;15;39%;26%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Warmer with some sun;24;15;Showers and t-storms;20;11;WSW;16;71%;65%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;23;15;A t-storm in spots;20;13;NW;10;75%;46%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;25;10;Sunshine and nice;26;12;SE;9;37%;2%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;14;7;Clouds and sun;15;10;WNW;14;66%;10%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;32;16;An afternoon shower;31;15;WNW;9;34%;45%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;27;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;WSW;18;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and very warm;37;22;N;19;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;13;6;High clouds;16;12;NNE;9;47%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;22;ESE;6;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;26;Showers and t-storms;34;26;WSW;15;69%;77%;6

Chicago, United States;Pleasant and warmer;25;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SW;16;57%;48%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;32;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;WSW;18;79%;91%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Periods of rain;20;11;W;18;76%;92%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunny and delightful;28;23;W;18;79%;10%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;19;Partial sunshine;30;22;SSE;13;58%;10%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;A shower in the a.m.;31;22;S;17;72%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;36;27;Mostly sunny;39;28;NE;11;46%;3%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;31;14;Mostly sunny and hot;34;15;SW;11;18%;5%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;36;28;Heavy a.m. t-storms;36;28;S;8;67%;86%;8

Dili, East Timor;A little a.m. rain;33;24;Sun and clouds;31;24;SE;12;65%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and a t-storm;18;10;Cloudy with a shower;18;12;S;22;68%;86%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;Lots of sun, warm;33;18;N;13;22%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;Partly sunny;26;20;NE;8;74%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;33;25;Spotty showers;33;25;SE;12;77%;83%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;23;8;Partly sunny;23;9;SE;14;44%;12%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;SSE;10;83%;84%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler with rain;14;8;Spotty showers;16;7;SSE;12;79%;65%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;31;26;Spotty showers;33;26;SW;11;82%;85%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower;32;27;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;SE;15;71%;74%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;23;Spotty showers;30;23;ENE;19;57%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;W;17;70%;68%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler in the p.m.;38;24;Turning out cloudy;38;23;NW;19;43%;4%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;26;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;16;WNW;15;87%;74%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;33;24;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;9;67%;64%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;42;28;Partly sunny and hot;39;28;NNW;19;34%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;-2;Plenty of sunshine;18;2;NNE;10;38%;7%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;35;13;Mostly sunny;33;13;N;9;14%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;28;Mostly sunny;35;30;W;22;59%;4%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;S;9;76%;92%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;44;30;Mostly sunny and hot;44;31;S;17;15%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;19;13;Pleasant and warmer;25;12;NNW;18;40%;1%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;20;60%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;S;7;58%;30%;7

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSE;11;66%;78%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;35;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;8;75%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;-3;Partly sunny;14;1;E;13;46%;29%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;11;74%;77%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;21;17;Cloudy;21;17;S;10;71%;2%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;27;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;NNW;15;64%;2%;7

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;19;11;A couple of showers;19;12;WSW;27;64%;71%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;23;15;Clouds, then sun;24;16;S;11;67%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;SSE;10;71%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sun, some clouds;35;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;NW;8;29%;1%;7

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;27;A stray shower;30;26;WSW;17;72%;42%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;31;25;Mostly sunny;32;26;N;7;67%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;33;27;Couple of t-storms;34;26;E;12;64%;88%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;13;7;Clouds and sunshine;14;8;WSW;11;67%;10%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A t-storm in spots;27;15;ENE;10;43%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A t-shower in spots;30;26;S;13;74%;77%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;21;9;Partly sunny;22;8;N;15;52%;13%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;34;25;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;SSW;21;64%;52%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Overcast;13;9;Sun and clouds;13;10;WNW;19;66%;7%;2

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;28;16;A shower in the a.m.;24;13;NW;6;60%;73%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;22;9;Mainly cloudy;18;12;NE;13;51%;23%;4

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;32;26;Spotty showers;31;27;WSW;14;84%;95%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;A shower in places;25;13;ENE;10;62%;52%;8

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;22;13;A t-storm in spots;27;18;WSW;11;48%;45%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;35;21;Sunny and very warm;35;18;W;17;34%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;21;13;Spotty showers;20;11;S;19;79%;78%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty showers;26;13;Nice with some sun;27;15;S;8;46%;2%;8

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;16;9;Periods of rain;16;13;ESE;9;81%;89%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;13;A shower in the p.m.;24;12;NNW;17;61%;60%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;27;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;ESE;12;81%;62%;4

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;29;24;Thunderstorms;28;24;S;16;88%;88%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;31;24;Spotty showers;30;24;ENE;10;81%;95%;5

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;27;15;Clouds and sun;22;14;N;14;61%;30%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and nice;24;11;NE;14;36%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Spotty showers;32;25;Afternoon showers;34;25;SW;10;70%;96%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;29;23;Cloudy;29;24;SE;24;68%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;35;24;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;7;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;SW;11;39%;57%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;16;Couple of t-storms;27;10;N;16;59%;63%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;20;12;Spotty showers;22;11;WSW;14;70%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;28;19;Cloudy and humid;26;17;WNW;12;68%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;23;Showers around;30;24;SE;15;73%;64%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;11;4;Partly sunny;12;7;ESE;10;50%;19%;4

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;20;8;Spotty showers;21;11;NE;6;60%;70%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;22;An afternoon shower;26;17;SW;10;70%;82%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Sunny and very warm;43;26;NE;13;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;30;15;WNW;10;43%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;21;12;Rain, mainly early;16;11;SE;10;65%;87%;2

San Francisco, United States;A bit of rain;18;13;Periods of sun;17;12;W;23;66%;8%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;E;8;76%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;26;A stray shower;31;26;E;16;73%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;20;A t-storm in spots;23;19;SSW;7;97%;77%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;30;16;Cloudy;30;14;NNE;14;18%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cool with some sun;12;0;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;W;4;53%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NE;9;75%;71%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;26;14;Partly sunny;25;13;NNW;12;57%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;17;10;A morning shower;17;9;SSW;11;69%;65%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;27;17;Couple of t-storms;27;17;WSW;13;64%;82%;8

Shanghai, China;Some sun;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;SSE;14;66%;81%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A thunderstorm;32;28;SE;12;72%;85%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;21;12;A t-storm in spots;21;10;SE;12;72%;47%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;26;E;18;73%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;17;9;Spotty showers;18;10;SSE;11;64%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;20;14;Showers;18;14;SE;19;75%;91%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;N;10;72%;63%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;15;9;Spotty showers;17;7;WNW;10;71%;65%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;34;19;Sunshine;34;20;ENE;12;21%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;29;16;A shower in spots;29;17;NNE;13;51%;50%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;Sunny and hot;37;22;N;14;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;33;22;Sunny and nice;31;22;WNW;14;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;31;17;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;SE;7;35%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain tapering off;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;SSE;17;51%;6%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;An afternoon shower;22;14;WSW;14;65%;73%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;26;18;Mostly sunny;28;20;ESE;8;57%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Sunny and very warm;33;20;E;14;49%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;7;Increasing clouds;29;10;SSW;17;17%;4%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;16;9;Showers around;17;9;SSE;8;58%;86%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;23;10;Periods of sun;26;16;S;16;38%;26%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;NNE;7;72%;84%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, nice;21;7;Partly sunny;22;12;SW;9;52%;36%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;Partly sunny;26;15;S;7;44%;17%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;12;8;Partly sunny;13;8;NNW;17;78%;7%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;SSW;12;81%;96%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;32;14;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;NE;7;37%;15%;9

