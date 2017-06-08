Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 8, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;90;77;A t-storm or two;87;77;SSW;7;82%;92%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;84;Sunny and very warm;106;83;N;9;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hotter;99;69;Sunny and hot;101;67;W;11;21%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, breezy, nice;79;65;Humid with some sun;79;65;ENE;7;72%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A strong t-storm;74;58;Spotty showers;67;57;WSW;15;76%;63%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;54;Spotty showers;66;52;SE;5;76%;91%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;105;73;Partly sunny;96;74;WNW;8;28%;4%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;74;56;A brief shower;72;48;WNW;18;36%;73%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds;67;44;Sunny, but cool;59;40;NNE;7;68%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;83;68;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;S;7;52%;7%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;46;Partly sunny;58;49;WSW;5;72%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;79;Sunny and hot;113;80;WNW;12;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;95;75;Partly sunny, nice;91;74;SSW;6;64%;37%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A shower or t-storm;78;68;WSW;11;83%;75%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;90;81;Heavy thunderstorms;89;81;SSW;8;82%;88%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Warmer;75;64;Periods of sun;76;65;SW;7;68%;3%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;93;68;Very hot;99;70;SSW;9;20%;6%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;72;52;Pleasant and warmer;79;53;NE;6;41%;0%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;69;54;A strong t-storm;82;53;W;10;43%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Downpours;66;51;Mostly cloudy;66;49;SE;6;74%;56%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;83;58;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;SSW;5;53%;6%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;74;51;Mostly sunny;81;59;SSE;10;39%;26%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Warmer with some sun;74;59;Showers and t-storms;68;51;WSW;10;71%;65%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;74;59;A t-storm in spots;68;55;NW;6;75%;46%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;77;50;Sunshine and nice;79;54;SE;6;37%;2%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;57;45;Clouds and sun;58;51;WNW;9;66%;10%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;89;61;An afternoon shower;88;59;WNW;5;34%;45%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;81;66;Mostly sunny;83;65;WSW;11;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;103;76;Sunny and very warm;99;71;N;12;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;56;43;High clouds;61;54;NNE;6;47%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;82;71;ESE;3;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;79;Showers and t-storms;93;79;WSW;10;69%;77%;6

Chicago, United States;Pleasant and warmer;78;64;A t-storm in spots;81;65;SW;10;57%;48%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;81;A t-storm or two;86;81;WSW;11;79%;91%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;62;54;Periods of rain;68;52;W;11;76%;92%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;84;74;Sunny and delightful;82;73;W;11;79%;10%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;85;67;Partial sunshine;86;71;SSE;8;58%;10%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;A shower in the a.m.;88;72;S;11;72%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;98;81;Mostly sunny;102;82;NE;7;46%;3%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;87;58;Mostly sunny and hot;94;60;SW;7;18%;5%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;97;82;Heavy a.m. t-storms;96;82;S;5;67%;86%;8

Dili, East Timor;A little a.m. rain;91;75;Sun and clouds;88;75;SE;7;65%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and a t-storm;65;49;Cloudy with a shower;65;54;S;13;68%;86%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;Lots of sun, warm;92;65;N;8;22%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;Partly sunny;78;68;NE;5;74%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;92;77;Spotty showers;91;78;SE;8;77%;83%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;74;47;Partly sunny;73;48;SE;9;44%;12%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;85;76;SSE;6;83%;84%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler with rain;56;46;Spotty showers;60;45;SSE;8;79%;65%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;88;78;Spotty showers;92;78;SW;7;82%;85%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower;90;80;A shower in the a.m.;91;80;SE;9;71%;74%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;88;74;Spotty showers;86;74;ENE;12;57%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;W;11;70%;68%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler in the p.m.;101;75;Turning out cloudy;100;74;NW;12;43%;4%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;80;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;60;WNW;10;87%;74%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;91;76;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;6;67%;64%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;107;83;Partly sunny and hot;103;83;NNW;12;34%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;62;28;Plenty of sunshine;65;35;NNE;6;38%;7%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;95;56;Mostly sunny;91;56;N;6;14%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;83;Mostly sunny;96;86;W;14;59%;4%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A heavy thunderstorm;82;65;S;5;76%;92%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;111;86;Mostly sunny and hot;111;88;S;10;15%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;66;56;Pleasant and warmer;77;53;NNW;11;40%;1%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;13;60%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;87;71;Mostly sunny;89;69;S;4;58%;30%;7

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;97;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSE;7;66%;78%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;94;75;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ESE;5;75%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;26;Partly sunny;57;33;E;8;46%;29%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;87;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SW;7;74%;77%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;70;63;Cloudy;70;62;S;6;71%;2%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;81;62;Clouds and sun, nice;77;61;NNW;9;64%;2%;7

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;66;52;A couple of showers;67;54;WSW;17;64%;71%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;73;59;Clouds, then sun;75;60;S;7;67%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSE;6;71%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sun, some clouds;94;66;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;NW;5;29%;1%;7

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;88;80;A stray shower;86;80;WSW;11;72%;42%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;89;77;Mostly sunny;90;78;N;4;67%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;91;80;Couple of t-storms;93;79;E;7;64%;88%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;56;45;Clouds and sunshine;57;47;WSW;7;67%;10%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;79;56;A t-storm in spots;81;59;ENE;6;43%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;87;78;A t-shower in spots;87;78;S;8;74%;77%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;70;48;Partly sunny;71;46;N;10;52%;13%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;94;77;Some sun, pleasant;87;77;SSW;13;64%;52%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Overcast;56;48;Sun and clouds;55;50;WNW;12;66%;7%;2

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;82;61;A shower in the a.m.;75;56;NW;4;60%;73%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;72;49;Mainly cloudy;65;54;NE;8;51%;23%;4

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;90;79;Spotty showers;88;81;WSW;9;84%;95%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;A shower in places;77;55;ENE;6;62%;52%;8

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;72;55;A t-storm in spots;80;64;WSW;7;48%;45%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;95;70;Sunny and very warm;94;65;W;11;34%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;69;55;Spotty showers;68;51;S;12;79%;78%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty showers;78;56;Nice with some sun;80;59;S;5;46%;2%;8

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;60;49;Periods of rain;61;56;ESE;5;81%;89%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;81;55;A shower in the p.m.;76;54;NNW;10;61%;60%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;85;80;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;ESE;8;81%;62%;4

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;85;75;Thunderstorms;83;75;S;10;88%;88%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;88;75;Spotty showers;85;76;ENE;6;81%;95%;5

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;80;60;Clouds and sun;72;57;N;9;61%;30%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;Sunny and nice;75;52;NE;9;36%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Spotty showers;90;77;Afternoon showers;92;78;SW;6;70%;96%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;85;73;Cloudy;85;74;SE;15;68%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;95;75;An afternoon shower;92;74;ESE;4;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;SW;7;39%;57%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;61;Couple of t-storms;81;51;N;10;59%;63%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;67;53;Spotty showers;71;51;WSW;9;70%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;83;66;Cloudy and humid;79;63;WNW;8;68%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;74;Showers around;85;75;SE;9;73%;64%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;51;40;Partly sunny;54;45;ESE;6;50%;19%;4

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;68;47;Spotty showers;69;52;NE;4;60%;70%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;72;An afternoon shower;79;63;SW;6;70%;82%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;76;Sunny and very warm;109;78;NE;8;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;86;60;Partly sunny;86;59;WNW;6;43%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;70;54;Rain, mainly early;60;53;SE;6;65%;87%;2

San Francisco, United States;A bit of rain;64;55;Periods of sun;63;53;W;14;66%;8%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;66;Showers and t-storms;78;67;E;5;76%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;78;A stray shower;87;79;E;10;73%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;67;A t-storm in spots;74;67;SSW;4;97%;77%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;86;61;Cloudy;87;58;NNE;9;18%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cool with some sun;53;33;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;W;3;53%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;75;An afternoon shower;85;74;NE;6;75%;71%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;79;58;Partly sunny;77;56;NNW;7;57%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;63;50;A morning shower;62;49;SSW;7;69%;65%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;80;63;Couple of t-storms;81;62;WSW;8;64%;82%;8

Shanghai, China;Some sun;86;73;Partly sunny;86;73;SSE;9;66%;81%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;83;A thunderstorm;90;82;SE;7;72%;85%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;70;54;A t-storm in spots;69;50;SE;8;72%;47%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;79;Some sun, a shower;86;79;E;11;73%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;62;48;Spotty showers;64;50;SSE;7;64%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;67;57;Showers;65;58;SE;12;75%;91%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;N;6;72%;63%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;60;47;Spotty showers;62;45;WNW;6;71%;65%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;93;66;Sunshine;92;69;ENE;7;21%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;84;61;A shower in spots;84;63;NNE;8;51%;50%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;104;73;Sunny and hot;99;72;N;9;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;91;71;Sunny and nice;88;71;WNW;8;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;89;63;Mostly sunny, nice;87;63;SE;4;35%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain tapering off;78;66;Clouds and sun, nice;81;66;SSE;11;51%;6%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;An afternoon shower;72;58;WSW;9;65%;73%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;78;64;Mostly sunny;82;69;ESE;5;57%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;Sunny and very warm;91;67;E;9;49%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;45;Increasing clouds;83;50;SSW;11;17%;4%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;60;47;Showers around;62;48;SSE;5;58%;86%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;74;50;Periods of sun;79;61;S;10;38%;26%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;87;75;A couple of t-storms;87;76;NNE;5;72%;84%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, nice;70;45;Partly sunny;71;53;SW;5;52%;36%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;72;52;Partly sunny;78;58;S;5;44%;17%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;54;47;Partly sunny;56;47;NNW;11;78%;7%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;85;77;Rain and a t-storm;87;78;SSW;8;81%;96%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;NE;5;37%;15%;9

