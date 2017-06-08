Man wanted in Sweden is arrested in Thailand

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say a 38-year-old man suspected of four rapes last month in Sweden has been arrested in Thailand.

Prosecutor Karl-Erik Antonsson says they will now start the process of having the man, who was not identified, extradited to Sweden.

Antonsson said the fugitive was arrested Thursday on an international arrest warrant, and that he was suspected of rapes that took place in several locations in Sweden on May 17-19.

Swedish media say the man had earlier been convicted twice of sex crimes and added that he was arrested at the Bangkok airport.

Thai officials said they had no immediate information about the arrest.