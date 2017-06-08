Pakistan says army operation denies Islamic State foothold

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani army says a recent operation has broken up an attempt to set up an Islamic State group network in the country.

The army said Thursday the Taliban-linked Sunni sectarian outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi was working to establish an IS foothold.

The three day operation was conducted in rough terrain southwestern Baluchistan province and left 12 militants dead.

An IS group claimed a suicide attack last month in the district that killed 25 people.

Pakistan has denied any organized presence of the IS group in the country, but admitting that some local militant groups have started using its brand name.

Some Pakistani sectarian groups have in recent months partnered with the IS group in spectacular attacks.

Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan borders Afghanistan and Iran.