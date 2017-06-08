Registration for 2017 Taipei fire safety summer camp to begin soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The 2017 Taipei Fire Safety Summer Camp, organized by Taipei’s Fire Department (TFD), will begin accepting registrations at 10 a.m. on June 13.

The summer camp sessions will be held every Tuesday through Friday from July 4 to July 28. Each session will last from 8:20 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. at the TFD Fire Safety Museum (Address: No. 376, Section 2, Chenggong Road, Neihu District), according to the agency.

The summer camp will provide participants with an opportunity to experience various aspects of fire and disaster-related scenarios, such as hands-on experience with firefighting process, smoke, earthquake, as well as rescue operations such as CPR+AED, the TFD said. They will also learn about tips related to survival during fires and earthquakes, the agency added.

The program accepts students attending grades 1 through grade 3 at an elementary school in Taipei City or non-Taipei students whose either parent or guardian has household registration in Taipei, according to the TFD.

The TFD announced that 16 sessions (80 openings per session) will be held throughout summer, with positions available for a total of 1,280 students.

A total of 128 positions will be reserved for kids from low income or disadvantaged households and children welfare organizations.

The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on June 22, but the deadline can be moved to an earlier time when all positions are filled up.

To register, please visit the Chinese website.

For more information, please contact China Youth Corps (02-85091119, ext. 22, Mr. Huang) or TFD (02-2729-7668, ext. 8714, Ms. Wu).