"You disappeared?" A wife seeks her husband missing in China

GANZHOU, China (AP) — Chinese authorities have tried to silence her, but Deng Guilian continues to speak about the detention of her husband. He's among three labor rights activists arrested while investigating labor conditions at factories that have produced shoes for brands including Ivanka Trump's.

Hundreds of human-rights lawyers and labor activists have been arrested in a crackdown that has left families including Deng's with no source of income. Even beyond the financial suffering, the government has ways of making life miserable for those left behind.

Deng told The Associated Press about her struggle to support her husband while taking care of their extended family. She says officials warned her not to talk to foreign media and have promised financial help if she stays quiet, but she sees nothing wrong with sharing her story.