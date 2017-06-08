Debris and bodies found during search for missing Myanmar plane

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to the Burmese military, search teams on Thursday morning found bodies of dead women and a child along with a wheel, several life jackets and luggage, in the sea off the coastal town of Dawei, a city in south-eastern Myanmar.

The aircraft was a military plane carrying a crew of 14 members and 106 military personnel along with their family members.

The plane was a Y-8 transporter, made in China, on a trip from Myeik to Yangon on Wednesday when the contact with the aircraft failed half an hour into the trip.

Dispersed wreckage was found in the Andaman Sea, said the military on its Facebook page. However, the main body of the plane is yet to be found.

The reason for crash remains unclear as the dispersal of the wreckage suggests it could have broken up in mid air.

Even though it is monsoon season in Myanmar, there was no report of bad weather at that time.

Myanmar has seen a number of aircraft incidents in recent years. Should all those aboard have died in the crash, the death toll would make it among the country's worst aviation disasters, the BBC's Myanmar correspondent said.